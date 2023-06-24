Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

