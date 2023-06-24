Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

