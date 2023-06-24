Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

