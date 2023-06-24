SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.