Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,500 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Energy worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

