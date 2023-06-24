Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

