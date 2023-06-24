Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $723,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

DD stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

