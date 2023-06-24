BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

