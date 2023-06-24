Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.



