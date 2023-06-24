U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

USB opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

