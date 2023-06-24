SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,624 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

