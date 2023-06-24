Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $143.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

