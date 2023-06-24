Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.