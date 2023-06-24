Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,990 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.88 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

