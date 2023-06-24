Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 24,143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Coty stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

