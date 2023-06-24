Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

