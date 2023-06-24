The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.77 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

