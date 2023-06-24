Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $404,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,279. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

