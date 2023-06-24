Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,519. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $334.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.89 and its 200 day moving average is $271.09. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.65 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

