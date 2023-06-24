Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 958,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,977,000 after buying an additional 357,207 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 795,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

