AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Cut by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAON opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

