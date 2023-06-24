Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

