Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 243,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.