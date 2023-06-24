Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.76 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

