Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
