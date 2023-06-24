Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

