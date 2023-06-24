Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME opened at $181.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

