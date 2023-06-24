131,762 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

