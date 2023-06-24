Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
