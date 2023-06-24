Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.