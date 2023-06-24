Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 41,672 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WSC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

