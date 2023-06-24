Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 26,626 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.25% of Innoviva worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of $881.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $654,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,284,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $654,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,284,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

