Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 908,503 Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgio were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Edgio Profile

Edgio stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Edgio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

