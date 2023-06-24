Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.95% of Applied Digital worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $775.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 4.22. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

