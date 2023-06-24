Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 267,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $349.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

