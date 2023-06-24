Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

