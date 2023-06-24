Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 76,018 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.37 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.