Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.35 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.