Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 25,320.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,757 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

