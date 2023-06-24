Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 16,727 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 84,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

