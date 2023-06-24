Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $383,561,250,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,350,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4,954.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 734,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 720,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,531 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

