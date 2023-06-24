Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

