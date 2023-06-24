HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 91,282 shares.The stock last traded at $61.54 and had previously closed at $60.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $506.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.83.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

