iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 71,096 shares.The stock last traded at $200.41 and had previously closed at $199.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.