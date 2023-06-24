Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Up 11.5%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.72. 514,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,601,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

