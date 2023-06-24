ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 543,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,540 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ICL Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 64,596,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,366,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,318,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,199,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.