Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 3%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.05 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

