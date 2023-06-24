Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Up 2%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 122,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,894,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

