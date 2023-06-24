European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 2.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 17,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 352,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). European Wax Center had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $3,120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.