GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 2.3% Higher

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $47.84. 233,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,848,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.
GitLab Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
